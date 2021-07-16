Peterborough commercial agents named among top 10 most active
A leading commercial agents in Peterborough is celebrating after named among the top 10 most active firms across the country and in the East of England.
Eddisons, incorporating Barker Storey Matthews, has also ben ranked as one of the most active firms in the industrial sector through the activity of its agents in Peterborough and Cambridge.
The accolade comes from property research specialists, EG Radius, which for the first time, have published mid-year rankings identifying the top 10 dealmakers.
The rankings are based on the number of transacted deals, for all lettings and occupier sales, completed from January 1 to June 25 this year.
Activity in the market since the beginning of the year sees Eddisons feature in the top
10 in two of the national categories.
They are for the number of deals based on the amount of space transacted (82,307 sq ft) and the number of transactions in the industrial sector, which stands at 20.
Regional success in the East of England means Eddisons’ agents occupy four out of the top 10 individual dealmaker positions for the number of deals in all sectors (74) and the number of transacted space - the latter with a cumulative total of 208,429 sq ft in the past six months alone.
Named as one of the top 10 individual dealmakers in the national and regional rankings was Eddisons’ director Richard Jones.
He said: “It’s a great achievement for us.
“Our extensive presence on the ground in the eastern region and the expertise of our agents means we are continuing to push deals through this year.
“It’s encouraging to see that, mid-year in 2021, we’re on course with the pace of transactions in what is yet another challenging year - as the complex effects of lockdown and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic play out on the regional and national business stages.”
The agency points to the strength of the industrial market over the last 12 months as a key reason for its success.
In particular, was the level of deals at the Eagle Business Park, in Yaxley.
Over three years 52 businesses located to the park.
Thirty per cent of these businesses are relocations or expansions, for additional capacity, from outside the Peterborough catchment area.
Mr Jones said: “What is playing out at Eagle Business Park’s final phase reflects the wider industrial property sector market, regionally and nationally.
“April 2019 to April 2020 was a record year for us and as the pandemic hit we saw levels of deals falling away for the first three months (April to June 2020), however we redoubled our efforts and by the year end in April 2021 the levels of deals were only five per cent down on the 20019/20020 record.”