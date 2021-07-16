Peterborough commercial agents named among top 10 most active

Richard Jones of Eddisons.

Eddisons, incorporating Barker Storey Matthews, has also ben ranked as one of the most active firms in the industrial sector through the activity of its agents in Peterborough and Cambridge.

The accolade comes from property research specialists, EG Radius, which for the first time, have published mid-year rankings identifying the top 10 dealmakers.

The rankings are based on the number of transacted deals, for all lettings and occupier sales, completed from January 1 to June 25 this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eagle Business Park in Yaxley.

Activity in the market since the beginning of the year sees Eddisons feature in the top

10 in two of the national categories.

They are for the number of deals based on the amount of space transacted (82,307 sq ft) and the number of transactions in the industrial sector, which stands at 20.

Regional success in the East of England means Eddisons’ agents occupy four out of the top 10 individual dealmaker positions for the number of deals in all sectors (74) and the number of transacted space - the latter with a cumulative total of 208,429 sq ft in the past six months alone.

Named as one of the top 10 individual dealmakers in the national and regional rankings was Eddisons’ director Richard Jones.

He said: “It’s a great achievement for us.

“Our extensive presence on the ground in the eastern region and the expertise of our agents means we are continuing to push deals through this year.

“It’s encouraging to see that, mid-year in 2021, we’re on course with the pace of transactions in what is yet another challenging year - as the complex effects of lockdown and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic play out on the regional and national business stages.”

The agency points to the strength of the industrial market over the last 12 months as a key reason for its success.

In particular, was the level of deals at the Eagle Business Park, in Yaxley.

Over three years 52 businesses located to the park.

Thirty per cent of these businesses are relocations or expansions, for additional capacity, from outside the Peterborough catchment area.

Mr Jones said: “What is playing out at Eagle Business Park’s final phase reflects the wider industrial property sector market, regionally and nationally.