Fitzwilliam Hospital director, Carl Cottam with the hospital's Patients’ Choice Award 2022.

A Peterborough private hospital has won an award for the quality of its patient care.

Fitzwilliam Hospital, in South Bretton, has been awarded the Patients' Choice Award 2022. It is the second time in four years that the hospital has won the award - previously winning it in 2019.

The Patients’ Choice award recognises hospitals and clinics that deliver excellent customer care and patient experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fitzwilliam Hospital, in Milton Way, South Bretton, Peterborough.

It was awarded to the Fitzwilliam Hospital by Private Healthcare UK - an independent online guide to private healthcare, which offers a gateway to private treatment, cosmetic surgery, dentistry, private doctors and services.

Fitzwilliam Hospital won the award for achieving an overall patient rating of 4.5 or higher (out of five) from patient reviews on Private Healthcare UK.

Fitzwilliam Hospital director, Carl Cottam, said: "We are delighted to have been recognised once again for the excellent service we provide to the patients in our care and would like to thank all those who have taken the time to post a review.

“To be highly-rated by our own patients is surely the best recommendation for any hospital. The investment in our facilities and services, coupled with the dedication, leadership and hard work of all our staff and doctors ensures we continue to deliver the best possible clinical outcomes and the highest quality care for our patients.