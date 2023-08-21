News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough primary school teacher raises £7,000 on 177 mile Posh to Pompey charity hike

Connor set himself a target to raise £1,000 for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation but had smashed it months before the challenge
Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:54 BST

An assistant headteacher from a village primary school has raised over £7,000 in a week-long hike from Peterborough to Portsmouth.

Connor Knowling, 27, assistant headteacher of Barnack Primary School came up with the challenge in memory of his late father-in-law John Peyser who lost his three-and-a-half year battle with lung cancer earlier this year.

John was a Portsmouth fan and Connor is a lifelong Posh fan so Connor from Hampton, Peterborough thought the challenge would be a fitting tribute to walk from one football stadium to the other to help the charity which did so much to support the family through John’s illness.

Connor Knowling (left) wanted to pay tribute to his father-in-law, John Peyser, by taking part in the gruelling challenge.
He said: “Losing John inspired me to make a difference and raise awareness and support for the charity that helped the family through such a horrendous time.

“It was the most gruelling week of my life. We walked 177 miles, clocking up 403,706 steps over the week.

"Amazingly, we have currently raised £7,020 - which I’m absolutely over the moon with.”

Connor walked with his friend Sean Garmony who he said kept him going when the challenge got tough.

He said: “The pain from day four, caused by overuse was really challenging to deal with - I had to wear an ankle and knee support, I was smothered in muscle rub and routinely taking pain killers. It required a lot of mental strength, to keep going.

“The different terrains posed a massive challenge. From farm fields, battling through brambles and stinging nettles, sinking into mud, clambering over fences and lots of elavation such as walking over the South Downs.

“I categorically wouldn’t have been able to do it without Sean. He kept us positive and drove us forward each day. Family and friends also joined us on parts of our journey giving us that little lift we needed to keep going.”

To donate to the challenge, click here.

