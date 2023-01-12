Peterborough primary school celebrates 150th anniversary with Good Ofsted report

A Peterborough primary school has celebrated its 150th anniversary by receiving a Good Ofsted report.

Folksworth Church of England Primary School is celebrating 150 years since becoming a church school – and headteacher Michelle Norbury said she is “delighted” that the school with a “family centred ethos” has been recognised as Good by the education watchdog.

“We are delighted that the inspectors recognised the hard work staff have put in to designing a tailor-made curriculum for our pupils and the family centred ethos at the heart of everything we do,” Michelle said.

"We are exceptionally proud of our pupils and pleased this report reflects our desire for the children to be happy, confident and safe learners.”

In the report, the school – which introduced a new leadership structure in September last year – is said to deliver ‘high-quality pastoral support’ to its 93 pupils throughout the school day.

The school also runs before and after school care for its pupils, where staff will ‘listen to and help them if they have any worries’.

The report, published on December 15 last year, details how leaders at the school have ‘carefully planned an ambitious curriculum’ with a ‘broad range of subject’, which ‘prioritises’ reading books and stories.

Children are ‘taught sounds as soon as they start school’, which helps them to learn to read quickly by developing an understanding of phonics.

Pupils enjoy the range of school trips and extra-curricular activities – such as visits to Burghley House and the opportunity to learn a musical instrument.

Chair of governors, Clare Kirk, said: “We are very proud of our past heritage and intend to continue to be true to our school vision - inspiring a life-long love of learning enabling everyone to flourish through the bonds of family faith and friendship.”

Parents and members of the local community have been invited to a 150th birthday disco at the school, in Apreece Road, Folksworth, an afternoon tea with birthday cake, and the opportunity for children to find out about school in the Victorian times.