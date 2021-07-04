Peterborough primary celebrates National School Sport Week

West Town Primary Academy mark National School Sport week

After a year in which young people have missed out on so much which has had an impact on their social skills and overall wellbeing, sport and physical activity is more important than ever in getting young people back on their feet.

National School Sport Week 2021 celebrated the return of youth sport and its power to bring people back together with a week of school sports days held across the country. The theme was: ‘Together Again’ and schools were encouraged to support the event.

Year 5 pupils from West Town Primary Academy were lucky enough to have their sport activity day delivered by local charity, Living Sport, who aim to improve the health, happiness and wellbeing of people in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough area through inspiring them to get more active.

Not only did pupils get to celebrate the national event, but they were also able to take advantage of using the school’s new playing field for the activity day, which has finally been able to open for use after lockdown.

The playing field at Thorpe Lea Meadows is located only a short distance from the school’s building in Thorpe Road, Peterborough, and has proven to be a great new facility for the school in encouraging pupils to get outdoors and keep more active.

Josie Edwards, PE specialist at West Town Primary Academy said: “It has been such a challenging year for many pupils, who for a long period of time were unable to socialise with friends or family, or get to experience the benefits of physical activity and PE in school.

“We are delighted that we have been able to celebrate National School Sport Week together and it has provided the perfect opportunity to make use of our new field and its facilities.