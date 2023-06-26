Thousands turned out to celebrate Pride in Peterborough this weekend (June 24).

Organisers of Peterborough Pride have hailed their annual march as a “fantastic success.”

A record 4000 turned out on Saturday for the march that began at Stanley Park at ended at The Green Backyard via the city centre.

Once at the Green Backyard, those who turned out enjoyed a celebration featuring queer acts such as Embrace, Luci Collins, Hazel Nuts, Christeen, Jay SkeletÖn-Dorans and Zoe Oswald.

While in Cathedral Square, the procession was well-received by many, including those attending the ongoing Armed Forces Day celebrations.

There were a very small number of anti-pride protesters present, Peterborough Pride Chaid Drag Queen Teddi has said shows the continued need for representation around the city.

She added: “Peterborough Pride 2023 was a fantastic success, we showed Peterborough how diverse and queer it is.

"From our glorious and colourful parade to our sensational celebration which used a wide variety of acts from across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum.

"We had so many people from across the city say how this pride was the best one yet and we had a record of up 4,000 people attend our pride, which for us is fantastic.

“We had one incident in our parade with anti-pride protestors which proves why we still need Prides and queer representation in and around the city.

“Pride 2023 was truly something special that all queer people of Peterborough should be proud of, we will be back next June for Pride 2024.”

1 . Peterborough Pride 2023 Pride event at the Green Back Yard. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

