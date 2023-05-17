Family Action organised the event.

Woodfield Park Preschool has hosted a special inter-generational event when they invited children, parents, and grandparents to the pre-school, for Little Red Riding Hood-themed activities and storytelling.

The highly anticipated event saw children enjoying the Little Red Riding Hood story, and a host of fun activities including enjoying home-baked cookies. Grandparents were invited into the pre-school to enjoy the cookies with the rest of the family, as the session culminated in family bonding time.

Woodfield Park is one of six pre-schools in Peterborough managed by national charity Family Action, who has been a provider of not-for-profit childcare in Peterborough for over 30 years.

Sally Grieff, Family Action Service Manager for Peterborough Pre-schools, said: “All of our pre-school settings across Peterborough share a common set of aims and these include providing a safe and welcoming environment, encouraging good social skills, and working in partnership with parents and carers to achieve the best possible outcomes for their child.

"I’m delighted to say that the Woodfield Park Preschool Little Red Riding Hood event, met all of these objectives and more.

“By creating an inter-generational occasion out of a core story like Little Red Riding Hood, we saw our children not only enjoying and engaging with the story, but by sharing activities around the story with their parents and grandparents, this meant that the day was also a memorable one for all involved, including our staff!”

Tina, a grandparent, said: “We really enjoyed spending time with our granddaughter, Scarlett. We felt like we were grandparents to all the children. It was a fun time, and we were very pleased they didn't lock the grandparents in a cupboard and take their glasses, like in The Little Red Riding Hood story!”

Katarzyna, a parent, said: “My daughter loves to make cookies so every opportunity to make them gives her a lot of joy. I am glad that the pre-school encourages us to cook together. I like that the children had a chance to feel like Little Red Riding Hood and bake cookies for Grandma.”

