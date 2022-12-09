Peterborough posties returned to the picket line today (Friday) as part of long running industrial action.

The picket line was set up outside the sorting office in Papyrus Road, Werrington today.

Strike action was taken at the end of November, and more days of strikes are planned for later this month.

Postal union pickets outside the Werrington sorting depot.

On November 30, Peterborough CWU members said they were planning on joining a national march, taking place in London today.

Royal Mail have made a ‘final’ offer to the CWU in a bid to prevent strike action – but the union has said they cannot accept the offer.

Along with today’s action, further strikes are planned for Sunday 11th December, Wednesday 14th December, Thursday 15th December, Friday 23rd December and Saturday 24th December.