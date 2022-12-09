News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough posties back on the picket line as strikes continue

More strike days planned for December

By Stephen Briggs
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 2:59pm

Peterborough posties returned to the picket line today (Friday) as part of long running industrial action.

The picket line was set up outside the sorting office in Papyrus Road, Werrington today.

Strike action was taken at the end of November, and more days of strikes are planned for later this month.

Postal union pickets outside the Werrington sorting depot.
On November 30, Peterborough CWU members said they were planning on joining a national march, taking place in London today.

Royal Mail have made a ‘final’ offer to the CWU in a bid to prevent strike action – but the union has said they cannot accept the offer.

Along with today’s action, further strikes are planned for Sunday 11th December, Wednesday 14th December, Thursday 15th December, Friday 23rd December and Saturday 24th December.

The postal strikes are part of a number of strikes taking place in various industries across the country, including nurses, rail staff and driving test examiners.

