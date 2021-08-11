Peterborough postal service hit by COVID delays

When asked by The Peterborough Telegraph, the Royal Mail did not say how many staff were affected, or how long delays would last, but said Peterborough was one of a number of areas across the country experiencing covid related absences.

The spokesman said; “The health and safety of our colleagues and our customers is our number one priority. In a limited number of areas, we are experiencing some disruption to service due to COVID related absences. In impacted areas, we are focused on providing as comprehensive a service as possible to our customers.”