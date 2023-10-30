The Poppy Appeal raised over £126,000 last year.

Peterborough’s Poppy Appeal has been officially launched by the Royal British Legion.

Members of the Royal British Legion, Armed Forces, including the Peterborough Highland Pipe Band and the Peterborough TS Gildenburgh cadets.

The Poppy Appeal launched on Thursday (October 26) and will allow members of the public to get hold of its newly designed plastic-free poppy for the first time.

The plastic-free poppy is made from 100% paper and easily recycled in household collections.

Director of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, Andy Taylor-Whyte said: “We want to encourage as many people as possible to get a poppy this year and show their gratitude and support to those in the Armed Forces whose service and sacrifice should never be forgotten. We’re so proud that this year, we have our new plastic-free poppy too, so that the public can wear this poignant symbol of Remembrance, with less impact on the environment.

“Since the first Poppy Appeal in 1921 to today, public donations have provided a lifeline for service people and their families, and last year, we helped more than 27,000 people in the Armed Forces community.

“As a veteran myself, I am grateful to the public for giving what they can to support the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal this year. Donations enable us to support the Armed Forces community past and present, all year round, and shows them that wearing a poppy shows you care.”

As part of Remembrance Day commemorations, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow is once again organising the placing of poppies on lampposts across the city, including Chestnut Avenue, Eastern Avenue and Central Avenue in Dogsthorpe.

1 . Launch of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal at Bridge Street w Mayor of Peterborough Nick Sandford with Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh, Councillors John and Judy Fox, Poppy Appeal organiser Sandy Foster and representatives from the Royal British Legion. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Launch of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal at Bridge Street The standard bearers. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Launch of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal at Bridge Street Members of the Peterborough Highland Pipe Band. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales