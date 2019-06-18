Peterborough pooches attend family reunion with a twist

There was a family reunion with a twist at Ferry Meadows last weekend - when a doggy dynasty got together for a special meet-up.

The gaggle of Golden Retrievers came from across the country for the party, and they all had one thing in common - they were all related, having come from the same breeder. The owners of the pampered pooches - who all came from Suzi Golder’s dog breeding business, located near Peterborough - hold the meet up every year, and this year nearly 40 dogs turned up. Mark Coburn, one of the organisers of the event, said: “We had about 35 dogs there this year, and they had all come from the same breeder, Suzi. “Suzi is marvellous, she is always helping us (owners of the dogs) and giving us advice, and we have our own Facebook group where we speak to each other, so I try and organise an event every year where we can meet up. “This year we had people come from all over the country. We had some from Worthing, some from London, Doncaster. It is great to be able to meet up with everyone. “We also managed to raise £100 for a Golden Retriever rescue charity as well.” Mark - who lives in March and has two golden retrievers - a two year-old called Isla and a puppy called Juno - said the event had caused a commotion in the park. He said: “We held the event near the watersports section. We had a picnic and a raffle, and then we took the dogs for a swim in the lake. “We had some funny looks, and lots of people taking pictures and asking us questions. They could not believe what they were seeing.” While Isla and Juno are Mark’s first Golden Retrievers, he said they were the perfect pet. He said: “They are so good natured, and great around children. They are a dog you know you can trust. They are beautiful animals.”

1. Golden Retriever meet up at Ferry Meadows Golden retrievers all from the same breeder have a meet at Ferry Meadows. EMN-190615-170222009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. Golden Retriever meet up at Ferry Meadows Golden retrievers all from the same breeder have a meet at Ferry Meadows. EMN-190615-170244009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. Golden Retriever meet up at Ferry Meadows Golden retrievers all from the same breeder have a meet at Ferry Meadows. EMN-190615-170255009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Golden Retriever meet up at Ferry Meadows Golden retrievers all from the same breeder have a meet at Ferry Meadows. Nicole Christy with her dogs Rosebud and nellie. EMN-190615-170317009 Midlands JPIMedia Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more