Peterborough police officer and sister (19) praised for saving life of woman on A47 in city

A Peterborough police officer and her 19-year-old sister have been commended for their brave actions helping a woman in the city.

PC Jess Bianchi and her sister Izabella received the commendation at the Chief Constable’s Commendations and Royal Humane Society and Long Service awards at Cambridgeshire Police’s headquarters last week.

Among others to receive awards was Detective Constable Trevor McSparron, who is based in the north of Cambridgeshire, who helped a family get down from the summit of Mount Snowdon in poor weather and with a baby at risk of suffering hypothermia, and Detective Constable Rob Giffen, who led an exemplary investigation into the attempted murder of a nine-year-old boy.

Pictures from the awards night

PC Bianchi, who was off duty at the time, and Izabella stepped into action in February to help the woman.

Police had been called and on arrival found PC Bianchi, already on the A47 dual carriageway providing first aid and keeping the woman conscious.

Jess was also attempting to protect them from traffic on the 70mph stretch of road and giving directions to her 19-year-old sister Izabella and another member of the public to flag down motorists.

Jess and Izabella put themselves at considerable risk in giving a stranger first aid in these conditions, on a fast, busy road, without high visibility clothing or a marked police car.

But they remained focused on protecting the woman and police said they most probably saved her life.

DC McSporran’s life saving actions took place in May last year.

He realised the couple were in trouble and found an emergency blanket to wrap around the one-year-old.

Trevor took charge of their dog and tried to calm the parents down as they had no signal to call for help and were panicking.

He pushed on ahead and got to a log cabin where they were initially refused entry but then allowed in after Trevor identified himself as an off-duty police officer.

The baby picked up after about 10 minutes inside and Trevor helped to get the couple warm before accompanying mum and baby to a volunteer’s vehicle, and then walking with dad the rest of the way.

DC Giffen led the investigation after Faisal Kahn repeatedly stabbed the boy in a random attack in Peterborough in May 2021.

The youngster was airlifted to hospital and later underwent specialist, reconstructive surgery but was left with life-changing injuries, including permanent scarring.

Kahn pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was given an indefinite hospital order, meaning he will only be released when he is deemed not to pose any risk to the public.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “I have been blown away by the stories of bravery, grit and determination. The kindness, compassion and dedication you have showed in your roles and daily lives is nothing short of astonishing.

