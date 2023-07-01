Peterborough police call handler jumps at chance to raise vital funds for Thorpe Hall Hospice

A police call handler is taking on an adrenaline-filled fundraising challenge following the tragic loss of her parents just six months apart.

Lou Purrington, 49, was determined to give something back to Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice who cared for her parents Yvonne, 64, and Martin Firth, 68, who died in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

In recent years this has taken the form of charity quizzes, but this time the adrenaline has been taken up a notch – or two.

Lou Purrington will take part in the skydive to raise money in memory of her mum and dad

As Cambridgeshire Constabulary call handler Lou prepares for the parachute jump that awaits her next month she can’t quite find the words but says “terrified would be an understatement.”

Her father Martin had a long career as a police officer with Cambridgeshire Constabulary, joining in the 1970s as a bobby in St Neots, followed by Warboys and Fletton, before working for traffic at Bridge Street and then in the Force Control Room.

Lou, who is from Peterborough, said: “The staff at the hospice were fantastic in looking after my parents and gave so much support to myself and my sister Elaine Somers, who also works with me in the Demand Hub. We have become friends with a couple of the carers that looked after our parents and keep in regular contact with them still.

“Recently I have challenged myself to complete a number of adventurous activities and decided that I could combine this with raising money. To demonstrate how amazing Sue Ryder have been I thought I'd better do something amazing(ly scary) for them!