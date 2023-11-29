Tax-free funding is intended to help pensioners ‘who may be facing particular challenges over the colder months’

Pensioners across our region can expect to see Winter Fuel Payments of up to £600 land in their bank accounts over the next few months.

The payments – which will be issued automatically – are due to appear in the current accounts of more than a million pensioners throughout the East of England in November, December and January.

Commenting on the funding, the government’s Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said:

More than a million pensioners across our region can expect to receive a Winter Fuel Payment over the next few months (image: Adobe)

“We will continue to support people right across the East of England, including pensioners who may be facing particular challenges over the colder months.”

Mr Stride said he was hopeful the additional funds would “help our pensioners stay warm this winter.”

The money will appear in bank statements with the payment reference starting with the person’s National Insurance number followed by ‘DWP WFP.’

While the vast majority of people can expect to receive their Winter Fuel Payments automatically, some pensioners may need to make a claim.

Those who may need to claim include people who qualify but do not receive benefits or the State Pension and have never previously received a Winter Fuel Payment.

Winter Fuel Payment claims can be made online, or by phone and by post.

The Winter Fuel Payments come on top of the recent £300 Cost of Living payments the Department for Work and pensions (DWP) has already paid out (or is due to issue) to pensioners.

Most pensioner Cost of Living Payments will have been made by November or December. All payments, even later ones, should have been received by 26 January 2024.

Those who do not receive a payment by 26 January 2024 should contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre.

The amount a person or household can expect to receive via these payments is determined by a number of factors, such as age, income and domestic circumstances.

A detailed overview of payment awards and qualifying criteria can be viewed on GOV.UK’s Winter Fuel Payment web page.