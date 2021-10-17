Peterborough pensioner completes Virtual London Marathon with laps around Ferry Meadows

Trevor Ransome (81).

On Sunday (October 13), Trevor Ransome (81) completed the Virtual London Marathon by running laps around the 5km ‘Park Run’ course at Ferry Meadows Country Park.

Trevor completed the marathon in support of Hospice UK; the national charity that works with those experiencing dying, death and bereavement. He ran in memory of two friends, Paul and Julia, who received end of life care in Willen Hospice, Milton Keynes and Sue Ryder Hospice, Peterborough.

He completed the 26.2-mile marathon, which involved nine laps of the Park Run course, in eight hours 48 minutes and on each lap, he was accompanied by a different member of his family for support.

Trevor with family members who helped support him on his run.

Trevor said: “I am fundraising because I’ve been blessed with a healthy body and am able to run for those who cannot.

“I chose to run for Hospice UK because two of my close friends needed end of life care, and it made me realise just how important and vital hospice care is. Everyone has a hospice in their area that does amazing work and it is so important to support them.

“My motivation is that no matter how ordinary I may be, no matter how big the mountain to climb may be, I am in my small way able to make a difference for those who need my help.”

Hospice UK’s Director of Income Generation, Catherine Bosworth added: “We are so grateful to Trevor for his support with this ambitious feat.

“The pandemic has really highlighted the crucial role hospices play for people at the end of life, and their families. Hospice UK continues to support hospices across the country, alongside the NHS, to make sure people get the care they need, now and into the future.

“The money raised by Trevor will help us ensure thousands of people across the country receive vital palliative and end of life care when they need it most.”

Trevor has applied for a ballot place in the 2022 London Marathon, however, feels he may be more enthusiastic about running again after a well-deserved rest.