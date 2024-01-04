Sailing cancelled over fears of rising water

Persistent rain has left many fields and open countryside flooded around Peterborough and triggered safety warnings at one major visitor attraction.

And the rising water levels that have seen the River Nene flood in numerous places look set to continue after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for more heavy rain.

The warning covers much of the south of the country, with Peterborough at the northern edge of the area covered by the alert, which is in place until 3am tomorrow.

Managers at visitor attraction Nene Park say there is a lot of flooding around the edges of Ferry Meadows and that it is currently not possible to access the path on the north side of Gunwade Lake, paths near Milton Ferry Bridge, Bluebell Wood Boardwalk, Ham Mere and Thorpe Meadows.

They add: “Wellies - and waders - are advisable if you are visiting.”

They have also announced that the Nene Outdoors Watersports and Activity Centre will be closed on Saturday for water sports and sailing due to water level safety.

The Saturday morning Parkrun is also cancelled for January 6.

Flood waters have also caused problems near the visitor attraction Railworld in Peterborough while photographs sent to the Peterborough Telegraph by residents show vast swathes of the countryside near Elton and at Oundle are under water.

However, there was a delightful moment Paul Roe out walking dog Holly at Orton Mere when he spotted a seal enjoying a larger expanse of water.

1 . Floods A seal spotted swimming in the rising waters at Orton Mere in Peterborough Photo: Paul Roe Photo Sales

3 . Floods River Nene flooding near Railworld in Peterborough Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales