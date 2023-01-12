Peterborough parents’ ‘world turned upside down’ when two-year-old son diagnosed with cancer

Sam Donohoe and Natalie Clemenson with their two-year-old son Thomas, who was diagnosed with leukemia last year

"We knew it was serious,” Sam Donohoe said as he recalled the moment he and his partner Natalie were told by doctors at Peterborough City Hospital they would need to take their son for further tests.

"They suggested we pack a suitcase as we would be off to Addenbrooke’s Hospital the following morning and we could be there for up to four or five weeks.”

The Werrington couple were at a soft play centre during May half term last year when they first noticed Thomas was not his usual self.

They later found out their only son had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia – the most common type of leukaemia that affects children.

Thankfully, Thomas, who is three years old next month, is now on the mend – and has inspired a Zumba-thon fundraiser at The Cresset this month.

His parents, Sam and Natalie, now want to share their story for other parents who could be going through a similar experience.

‘We want to share our story’

Thomas hopes to return to nursery on January 12, where his parents both work

Thomas was six months into his first year at nursery when his world, and his family’s, was “turned upside down”.

"Your child is everything to you as a parent, so it’s the worst news that can ever come to you,” Sam, who works alongside his partner Natalie as a teacher at Fulbridge Academy, said.

"There are lots of people who have helped us along the way, so once we get through this we hope we can help others as well. We want to share our story.”

It was in May 2022 at a soft play centre when Thomas didn’t want to run around and play – and was lacking his usual energy.

“The following morning, my partner was changing his nappy while getting him ready for nursery and he had a couple of blue and purple spots on the inside of his thighs, and a couple on his neck,” Sam said.

The couple took Thomas to Peterborough City Hospital where doctors ran a series of blood tests on him.

They later received the leukaemia diagnosis at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

‘Heart-breaking’

“He was a normal boy, but for six months after he was diagnosed he couldn’t walk properly,” Sam said.

“The first two or three months were really difficult because he couldn’t even lift himself up after laying down.

"It was heart-breaking at the start. You have to take on so much information as a parent about their condition, the treatment process, the medicines they have to take and the chemotherapy.

"It’s a lot to take on and at times I don’t know how we’ve got through the last few months. But you just have to keep going and get on with it.

"Life doesn’t stop.”

Thomas is hoping to go back to nursery for the first time on January 12.

Sam said although it’s exciting for him, it’s a nervous step back towards normality for him and his partner.

“Life goes on and it will be good for him,” he said.

“You never think it’s going to be you and your family, so when it is, it’s unexpected.

"Once you get used to the treatment routine it just becomes part of your new normal – your new routine."

Charity Zumba-thon

Sam’s auntie mentioned Thomas’ story to her Zumba instructor Samia Melliti, who is now putting on a charity Zumba-thon at the YMCA Community Gym, at The Cresset, on January 29, from 2pm to 4pm.