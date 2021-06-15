Peterborough parent carers overwhelmed by free pamper packs

Asta Remezaite from Family Voice Peterborough with some of the pamper packs

During Carers Week (June 7-13), 50 parent carers received a pack from Family Voice Peterborough to thank them for all they do in looking after their children who have severe additional needs.

The Covid pandemic has been especially tough for parent carers, with many suffering mentally and emotionally.

The packs included: glitter peel-off masks, scented shower and bath products, chocolate, notebooks and relaxation literature.

Feedback from parent carers included messages such as: “Thank you so much. What a lovely thing, it is really appreciated, especially the day before surgery with my seven-year-old.”

Another person described the pack as “amazing,” while one parent said receiving hers had helped and that she was “grateful to have some wonderful treats”.