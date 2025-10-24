Peterborough Papa Johns looking to extend opening hours to 5am

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 24th Oct 2025, 16:17 GMT
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 16:22 GMT
A pizza takeaway and delivery store in Peterborough is hoping to extend its opening hours.

Papa Johns on Lincoln Road is currently open every day from 11am until 3am.

However, Biggleswade PJ Ltd applied to Peterborough City Council for a premises licence on October 14, which would see the Lincoln Road store able to provide late night refreshments inside and outside every day until 5am.

The Lincoln Road store is one of two Papa Johns sites in Peterborough, with the other one located on Whittlesey Road in Stanground. This store’s opening hours run from 11am until 11pm.

Papa Johns on Lincoln Road, Peterborough Photo: Googleplaceholder image
Papa Johns on Lincoln Road, Peterborough Photo: Google

Those who want to make a representation concerning the Lincoln Road store’s application must do so in writing, addressed to: Peterborough City Council, Licensing Section, Sand Martin House, Bittern Way, Fletton Quays, Peterborough, PE2 8TY.

All representations in respect of the application must reach the licensing authority by November 11.

The Papa Johns website states: “Conveniently located on Lincoln Road, we’re here to fuel your day, whether you’re stopping by after a shopping spree at Queensgate or winding down from a day at Ferry Meadows.”

It adds: “Open late every night, we’re ready to serve Peterborough’s best pizzas, sides, and sweet treats whenever hunger strikes.”

Papa Johns was approached for comment.

Councils and other organisations have an obligation to publish legal notices on issues with a public interest, like planning, licensing and roadworks. They appear in the classified section of The Peterborough Telegraph, and online at https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

