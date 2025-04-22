Find out which 'top name bands' are set to perform at new music festival in Peterborough

A new music festival is launching in the city next month – featuring well-known bands from the 90’s and ‘00s.

Called ‘On The Green Festival’ - the event takes place at The Embankment from Saturday, May 24, to Monday, May 26.

Among the 50 acts booked to perform across three days are The Hoosiers, Liberty X, Sam & The Womp, Big Brovas, Lolly and Phats & Small.

The festival will also feature various fairground rides, 20 trades stalls and children’s activities.

It has been organised by music promoter Paul McAvoy, from Peterborough, who has planned what he calls “an overload of nostalgia with a great line up of entertainment, and a fun weekend for all”.

“We are very excited for the launch of this new festival in Peterborough, and ticket sales are going great,” he adds. “I can’t wait to get this show on the road, as they say!”

A former St John Fisher High School pupil, and student of Peterborough Youth and Dramatic Society, Paul later spend 20 years touring the UK and Europe as a promoter in some of the UK’s most iconic venues such as the O2 arena.

He is now heading home to Peterborough with a mission to “increase the city’s music life”.

“I’m making my return to the city with On The Green Festival, launching this May bank holiday weekend on Peterborough Embankment,” he explained. “Being brought up in Peterborough and visiting every month to see family, I’ve seen the city from the back seat. I see so much potential in the music sector of the city. Music, live shows and festivals have always been a huge passion of mine as well as producing affordable events to bring people together in music."

He added: “I’m so excited to be bringing a whole host of live acts, bands, entertainment and much more. My aim is to get the city on the map for major events and get people talking about Peterborough for the right reasons.”

To get involved in the festival, email the festival team via [email protected]

1 . Liberty X The pop trio reached the top of the UK charts in 2002 with their single 'Just a Little'. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales

2 . River Nene at the Embankment taken from Fletton Quays. The festival will take place at the Embankment Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . The Hoosiers The band's debut album reached number 1 in the UK Albums Chart in 2007 Photo: Other Photo Sales

4 . Phats & Small "Hey! What's wrong with you?" The electronic dance duo's single 'Turn Around' was an international hit in 1999. Photo: Supplied Photo Sales