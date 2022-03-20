Peterborough nursery’s award for use of Makaton with children

Broadway Nursery Manager, Deborah Cobb with the certificate.

The nursery teaches Makaton as an additional way to communicate.

Makaton helps to develop essential communication skills such as attention and listening, comprehension, memory, recall and organisation of language and expression.

A delighted nursery manager Deborah Cobb said: “Essentially, you sign as you speak, which enables the learner to understand you more clearly by matching a sign to a word. Makaton is also widely used for very young children who are not yet speaking and children with speech, language and learning difficulties.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past 18 months, the nursery team has been working with Makaton Tutor Sheila Inwards from the Makaton Charity to ensure that they had the skills and knowledge to deliver and support Makaton. Staff have also completed Makaton sign and sing training with some of the nursery team completing the Foundation and level one to level four qualifications.