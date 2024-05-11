Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Impressed parents vote Jungle Tots in Bretton one of the top 20 nurseries in the region

A nursery in Peterborough has been recognised by parents and carers as one of the best in the Anglia region.

Jungle Tots, which is based in Bretton, was awarded its ‘Top 20 nurseries in the East of England’ accolade by the renowned day nurseries review website, daynurseries.co.uk.

According to the website – which features reviews from children’s families and carers – Jungle Tots received its top billing despite being up against 1,349 other early years settings throughout the Eastern region.

Jungle Tots Day Nursery in Bretton is, according to daynurseries.co.uk, one of the 20 best early years settings in the East of England.

Amanda Hopkins is the reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk.

“We would like to congratulate Jungle Tots Day Nursery on being rated by parents as a top nursery in the East of England,” she said.

“Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.”

All of the nurseries which feature on the website are assessed and rated on a wide variety of key aspects, such as: overall standard, care, activities, staff, nutrition, management and cleanliness.

Facilities, learning, resources, equipment, safeguarding and overall value for money are also scrutinised.

“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning,” Amanda added.

Rachel Hughes, manager of Jungle Tots Day Nursery was keen to issue a “heartfelt massive thank you” for the “amazing reviews” left by parents and carers.

“We are so grateful to all the parents who wrote kind things - it means so much,” she said.

“With over 150 families using Jungle Tots every week it is such a good feeling to be able to make a difference to so many local families.”

It is estimated that around one million children, ranging in age from three months to five-years-old, attend a nursery in the UK.

With this in mind, Amanda believes daynurseries.co.uk has an integral role to play in helping parents and carers to make suitably informed decisions.