Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Busy Bunnies Nurseries, in Peterborough, is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its first nursery in the city – and opening two new nurseries in Werrington and Hampton Water.

The Peterborough-based nursery chain, which currently has three locations in the city, is celebrating ten years since the opening of its New England nursery next month (September 23).

On September 5, Busy Bunnies Nurseries will be opening two brand new nurseries at the Hodgson Community Centre, in Hodgson Avenue, Werrington, and at the St John Henry Newman Catholic Primary School, in Hampton Water.

Busy Bunnies Nurseries, in Peterborough, is celebrating its tenth anniversary and opening two new nurseries in Werrington and Hampton Water

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clare Bamford, area manager at Bust Bunnies Nurseries, said: “It’s lovely to reach this milestone knowing how many children in the city we’ve been able to help and support, and watch develop and grow.

"When we think of all the children who have come through our nurseries over the last ten years, we like to think that we’ve made a difference to those children from such an early age. Hopefully we’ve set them on the right path for life.”

Clare, who has worked at Busy Bunnies Nurseries since 2013, said that they are hosting a party at the New England nursery on September 25, which will act as a reunion for all of the children and parents who have attended the nurseries over the last decade.

Children at Busy Bunnies Nurseries

"Busy Bunnies is a family,” she said. “We still see children who come to see us now that were with us when we fist opened – it’s lovely to see their progression.”

Busy Bunnies Nurseries already provides childcare for over 100 children across its three Peterborough locations. The new Werrington and Hampton Water centres will each take on 26 children, and there are still spaces available for children to start when they open in September.

“The main reason for expanding is to be able to deliver quality childcare to other places in the city,” Clare said. "We want to offer what we already offer to children in other areas.”