Peterborough named the second most electric vehicle-friendly city in the UK

Nearby Cambridge has been named the least EV-friendly UK city

For those looking to switch from petrol or diesel to electric vehicles, some of the biggest barriers are the availability of charging points, cost and time.

But for drivers across Peterborough – an expansion of its public charging network in recent years has now seen it ranked the second most EV-friendly city in the UK.

Research by used car experts at Available Car sheds light on the challenges EV drivers face while trying to navigate the UK's charging network, where charging speeds and costs “vary significantly based on location and charger type”.

According to their data, Birmingham claims the top spot, followed by Peterborough, Durham, Bradford and Southampton.

A spokesperson for Available Car said: “The data, which was collected through an analysis of public EV chargers across UK cities, using charging point data from ZapMap, found that Peterborough is the second most EV-friendly city in the UK.

“With an overall score of 46 out of 50, the city has the highest number of chargers per capita (5.1 per 10,000 people). It offers a strong balance between affordability and charging time, with an average cost of £16.10 and a relatively speedy average charge time of just over three hours.

They added: “Over the last few years, Peterborough has steadily expanded its public charging network as part of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy, and with an increasing number of rapid and fast chargers across the city, residents and visitors alike can expect more convenient, time-efficient charging experiences.”

The research revealed some clear regional trends, with the East of England emerging as the most expensive area in the UK for EV charging, despite Peterborough’s high placing. Four of the top 10 priciest cities to charge an EV - Cambridge, Southend-on-Sea, Colchester, and St Albans, are all located in this region.

The spokesperson added: “This concentration highlights a significant affordability gap for EV drivers in the East, where charging costs are consistently higher than in many other parts of the country. For those without access to home charging, for example, renters or those living in flats, these elevated prices could present a major obstacle to embracing EVs, undermining national efforts to encourage cleaner, greener transport.”