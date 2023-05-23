Peterborough has been named as the second most improved big city in the UK, in a just published report.

The city has been singled out for its above UK average performance on health, transport and income distribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, Peterborough has been ranked as 23rd out of the UK’s biggest 50 cities in professional services provider PwC’s Good Growth for Cities Index for 2023.

Peterborough has been named in a new survey as the second best improving city in the UK.

The Index shows Peterborough is in line with the UK average on, jobs, income, work-life balance, new businesses, affordability of housing, owner-occupier rates, skills for the over 25s, the environment and safety.

However, area highlighted for improvement are skills for people aged 16 to 24 and its ‘high street’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Index is based on based on the public’s assessment of 12 economic measures, including jobs, health, income, safety and skills, as well as work-life balance, housing, travel-to-work times, income equality, high street shops, environment and business start ups.

The survey shows that Peterborough outperforms most of the other East Midlands cities except Leicester which is ranked in 16th place.

Northampton is 42nd while Nottingham and Lincoln are in joint 36th place and Derby in 24th.

Alex Hudson, Market Senior Partner for PwC East Midlands, said: “The outlook in the East Midlands is a positive one, and it’s pleasing to see our cities generally fairing well in our analysis this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Aligned with the government’s Levelling Up agenda, local government and employers have a part to play in providing opportunities for people to grow their businesses, careers and skills right across the region.

“That said, the report highlights some areas in which the East Midlands performs behind the UK average, including income and house prices, as well as weaker predicted economic growth.

"This should be used as a map of opportunity, showing where continued support can have a real impact on improving aspects identified by the public as priorities.

"The East Midlands will also benefit from the recently announced investment zones, where we will receive £80 million of support over five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad