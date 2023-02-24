Organisers of a free family trail around Peterborough have been left “shocked” and “disheartened” after part of the trail was stolen just days after its launch.

Peterborough Museum’s ‘Ratzi’ trail launched on February 11 ahead of the half term week, but just days later trail-goers made organisers aware that the pictures of the mascot which had been carefully positioned at various points along the way were no longer there.

Of the five vinyl cut outs hidden on the trail staff belive four have been stolen, with the only remaining Ratzi being at the museum, in Priestgate.

Peterborough Museum workers have said they feel ‘disheartened’ after they believe part of its free family trail was stolen just days after launch.

"The trail is still running, and we’re working on getting new ones put out – but they were all stolen within the first three of four days,” Aimi Rowe, arts development and community outreach officer at Peterborough Museum, said.

"By the half term week we already had people coming in to say they couldn’t see any Ratzis so I went out on the Thursday of half term (February 16), and they were all gone.

"It’s a free trail, which we’ve got funding for, so families were not going to have to pay for it. It’s very disheartening.

"Months and months of work have gone into putting on this trail and we were very excited to see it launch – buy to have problems so early, and to have them all go so quickly, is very disappointing.”

Starting and finishing at the museum, the trail takes families on a trip to some of Peterborough city centre’s most iconic and historic buildings – including Peterborough Town Hall, Cathedral, Bull Hotel, Westgate Arcade and The Guildhall.

Families must use their free booklet to follow clues and help Ratzi to track down an illusive Roman hare, which has escaped the museum.

“The idea is to get kids out and about and be more active – while also learning more about the history of Peterborough,” Aimi added.

The trail is sponsored by charitable organisations Living Sport and Sport England.

Steve Harknett, partnership co-ordinator at Living Sport, said: “We were shocked and disappointed to hear that the Ratzis had gone missing, depriving the

chance for children and families to follow and enjoy the city trail.

