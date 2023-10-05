Peterborough mum who has raised thousands for charity given special thank you on BBC's The One Show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peterborough mum will be given a special thank you tonight when she appears on BBC1’s The One Show.

Local fundraising hero Liza Raby was recently surprised by a TV A-lister for BBC1's 'One Big Thank You' segment on The One Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liza has spent more than 20 years raising funds for a range of causes after son Spencer was born with a range of conditions that needed complex care.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liza Raby and her son Spencer Raby at home in Bourne

The TV crew arrived at the salon she runs on Friday evening to surprise her.

It was weeks/months in the pipeline, some friends and family were there, with Spencer also given day release from hospital to be there.

The TV star who was on hand to surprise Liza has not yet been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year Liza told The Peterborough Telegraph about the journey she and Spencer had been on.

Spencer, who is now 24, was born with a range of serious conditions, including Corpus Callosum, which means the part of his brain that sends out messages was not properly formed.

Since then he has been diagnosed with other conditions, including Gilbert Syndrome, affecting his liver, and recently a genetic condition known as UPF3B syndrome, believed to only affect around 50 people in the country.

Liza is now preparing for the next fundraising event – having raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It all started in 2000, when we raised about £14,000 – and since then we have raised more than £150,000. People have helped from across the country.

“We are raising money at the moment for Circles Network, who assist disabled and disadvantaged people in their home and local community, Say Hello, who give day care provision providing sensory facilities, arts and crafts and links to local dance, drama and leisure facilities for Home from Home and Caverstede Nursery, who support children who need extra support with speech to children who have complex and profound needs.

"We are now looking at our next ball, which will take place in April next year.”