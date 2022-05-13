Peterborough mum turns life around by losing four stone while suffering from isolating anxiety disorder

A Peterborough mum-of-two has lost over four stone (59lbs) – after previously losing control of her weight because of an anxiety disorder.

Allie Coton, 57, lost her confidence when she previously weighed 14st 8lbs (204lbs) while suffering from agoraphobia – a type of anxiety disorder in which people fear and avoid places or situations that make them panic, and feel trapped, helpless or embarrassed.

She has since dropped five dress sizes – to a size 12 – in just over 18 months.

Allie Coton

“Having agoraphobia hasn't been easy,” Allie said. “There’s been times where I’d avoid going outside and wouldn’t answer the door because I wanted to hide from the world - even my family.

“I was so ashamed of how I looked, so I refused to let myself be seen at times. I’d go one year to another before going out into a social setting."

Allie’s weight loss journey

Allie tried joining slimming clubs – but it was not until she joined Team RH’s Life Plan – that she “turned her life around”.

“They [slimming clubs and fad diets] just weren’t sustainable,” she said.

"It's easy to fall for certain things when they are consistently instilled in your mind and, because you want to get results, you don’t realise how much you’re actually abusing your body.

“Fortunately, the plan made a lot easier by getting my calorie allowance automatically calculated for me on the app.”

Allie Coton

Turning her life around

Allie now credits the plan for helping to change the way she feels.

“When I got to grips with harnessing healthy habits that work around me and my lifestyle, I was able to get back on track,” she said.

“I’m now living by the day and I feel amazing - like a bird set free from a cage. I honestly believe I'm capable of taking on anything and I hope that anyone out there realises that it's never too late to make a positive change in your life.