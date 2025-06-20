Peterborough MPs to take part in crunch vote today on assisted dying bill

Peterborough’s MPs are taking part in today’ s House of Commons debate on the assisted dying bill ahead of a crunch vote.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling and Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes have joined MPs for the key vote which could send the controversial Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to the House of Lords for further discussion or stop it in its tracks.

The two MPs were split in the first vote on the Bill in November last year when MPs discussed the proposals for five hours.

Mrs Pakes voted against the Bill.

Ahead of today’s vote, he stated on the social media site X: “Every MP is wrestling with the enormity of the decision we need to take on Assisted Dying.

"I’d like to thank everyone who has shared their views. I’ve read them all.

“I will be voting against on Friday as I remain concerned about the impact on the NHS and on vulnerable people.”

Mr Carling voted in favour of the Bill last year.

At the time he said: “I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about this Bill and I’m going to support it.

"It is about giving people who are already terminally ill agency, control and dignity in choice at the end of their life.”

In November MPs agreed by 330 votes to 275 to approve the Bill and move it to a second reading in the House of Commons.

Today’s vote by MPs is expected to take place at 2.30pm.