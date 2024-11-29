Peterborough MPs split as Bill to legalise assisted dying secures majority support

Vote taken after five hour debate

Peterborough MPs were split over which way they intended to vote in the move to legalise assisted dying as MPs debated the issue for the first time in nearly 10 years.

City MP Mr Pakes has stated that he will vote against legalising assisted dying but North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling says he will be voting in favour.

Mr Pakes stated in a social media post that the decision had not been an easy one to make and that he had listened to views from all sides of the issue.

He stated: “This isn’t an easy choice but I will be voting no.

"Thank you to everyone who has been in touch about the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

“Testimony from all sides has been powerful and showcases how sensitive issues can be discussed.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling has also used social media to explain that he will vote in favour of the bill.

MPs are voting today on new moves to legalise assisted dying - Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, left, and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam CarlingMPs are voting today on new moves to legalise assisted dying - Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, left, and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling
He said: “I have spent a lot of time thinking about this matter and I have decided to support it.

"It is by far the number one issue in my inbox right now.”

Five hours have been set aside in the House of Commons for MPs to make their views known on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.

A vote is expected by 2.30pm.

The Bill was approved by 330 votes to 275 and will move to a second reading in the House of Commons.

