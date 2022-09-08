Peterborough MPs say their thoughts are with The Queen after doctors say they are concerned for her health
Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara send best wishes from the city to The Queen
Peterborough’s MPs have sent their best wishes to The Queen following news she is under medical supervision at Balmoral.
Buckingham Palace released a statement earlier today saying they were ‘concerned about Her Majesty’s health.’ No further details have been released, although members of the Royal Family are now travelling to be by her side.
This afternoon, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow the thoughts of the people of Peterborough were with her. He tweeted: “Very concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.
“My thoughts and those of the people of #Peterborough are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family.”
Most Popular
-
1
Office building in Peterborough village set to be converted into ten new flats
-
2
Three members of organised crime gang jailed after £1.2 million of cocaine and machine gun found in Fletton
-
3
Fundraiser launched after community's world 'got darker' following death of eight year old boy and his mum
-
4
Councillor calls for action on 'dangerous' road which saw mum and son killed in crash
-
5
Bull terrier found 'hours from death' after being dumped in an Aldi bag for life in Peterborough park
North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara added: “ Along with my constituents in North West Cambridgeshire and the nation, my thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this difficult time.