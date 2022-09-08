News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough MPs say their thoughts are with The Queen after doctors say they are concerned for her health

Paul Bristow and Shailesh Vara send best wishes from the city to The Queen

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:22 pm
Queen Elizabeth (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
Peterborough’s MPs have sent their best wishes to The Queen following news she is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

Buckingham Palace released a statement earlier today saying they were ‘concerned about Her Majesty’s health.’ No further details have been released, although members of the Royal Family are now travelling to be by her side.

This afternoon, Peterborough MP Paul Bristow the thoughts of the people of Peterborough were with her. He tweeted: “Very concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts and those of the people of #Peterborough are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara added: “ Along with my constituents in North West Cambridgeshire and the nation, my thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this difficult time.

