The Cresset Centre will host the new Dementia Resource Centre in Peterborough.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has welcomed the decision to invest £300k into creating a new Dementia Resource Centre for the city.

The city’s current building, which is located on York Road, has been sold by the council and the service must move by early 2025.

The centre will relocate to The Cresset Centre in Bretton and, in the meantime, the council is working closely with The Alzheimer's Society to design a five-day a week programme that will meet the needs of the current service users, despite a 51% budget cut.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes is pleased with the investment in the new Dementia Resource Centre.

Speaking about the plans for the new centre, Councillor Shabina Qayyum, Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said: "The council has agreed to spend £300,000 refurbishing the new location at the Cresset which will be the base for the Dementia Resource Centre from next Spring.

"This investment is needed to ensure we can provide the best service possible for Dementia sufferers and their carers from the new site, with the budget that we have available.

"We have worked closely with the Alzheimer's Society to ensure the centre can continue supporting those who rely on it for help and support.

“A contract is now in place for the next two and a half years and this ensures the continuity of the valued group sessions and activities over a three day a week period.

“This will be supplemented by other activities running out of the DRC on the remaining two days a week.

"The Alzheimer's Society's expert Dementia Advisors will also continue to provide their guidance within the community to those who need it on a daily basis."

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes was among those who celebrated the council’s investment.

Mr Pakes said: “I am really pleased that the council are listening to residents about dementia support and the new administration have significantly changed the plans since the original announcement.

“The administration has now authorised monies to support refurbishment for the new site to provide a 5-day a week Dementia Resource Centre at the Cresset with funding to adapt the facility so that it is fit for purpose.

“This is considerably better than the original plans that could have seen the centre closed with no new home or only open for a couple of days a week.

“I’d like to thank service users and Councillor Shabina Qayyum for keeping up the pressure to ensure a better solution.”