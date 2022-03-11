Peterborough MP to take on skydive challenge to raise money for New Ark Centre

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow at the NewArk adventure playground with farm manager Carolyn Bellamy and Cllr Jackie Allen. EMN-220225-162144009

The centre is faced with closure as a result of council funding cuts.

Now Mr Bristow will be taking to the skies to help raise money to save the centre, which has offered support to Peterborough families for 40 years.

He will take part in the skydive with the team from barbers Head Office Hairzone later this year.

He said: “I have never done a skydive before, and am actually a little scared of heights.

“This is absolutely putting me way out of my comfort zone.

“I am usually up for anything, but I did have second thoughts when asked by the lads from Head Office Hairzone if I would join them on a sky dive. But the New Ark City Farm is such a great asset to our City, how could I say no?

“Massive credit goes to the gang at the barbers on Hill Close. I met them through one of my old friends. It’s such a super thing to do, so I am thrilled to support them. Let’s raise some money and save New Ark.”

“The guys and I will be publishing a fundraising page in the next few days were people can support us.”

The team behind the centre are trying to raise £50,000 in a bid to save the centre.

In 2018, The Peterborough Telegraph reported the centre was having funding reduced over a series of years, In 2018 it was receiving £33,000 from the council - but that was reduced by £11,000 each year until 2020/21, when it would receive £11,000. In 2021/22 it will receive no funding.

The support service offers provision for up to sixty children in a year who experience social, emotional, and behavioural difficulties from around twenty different schools in the area. By attending New Ark Play, the children are helped to manage their feelings in a positive way, through hands on activities in the Eco Centre, the Adventure Playground, and the City Farm. The New Ark Holiday Play Sessions can keep up to ninety children throughout a year, entertained, energised, and active. They too benefit from access to the farm and the outside adventure playground.