Peterborough MP seeks to shine a light on the ‘hidden’ attractions bringing visitors to city

But Peterborough MP Paul Bristow says the city is full of businesses and attractions that are effectively ‘hidden gems’ - working unobtrusively and successfully to bring in a growing number of visitors with spending power to the city.

Now Mr Bristow has listed and visited his top 10 hidden gems in the city centre as part of a new campaign to help people fully appreciate the many wonders of Peterborough.

He is also planning detailed tours of the areas just outside the centre in the coming weeks to highlight even more attractions that seemingly keep their talents hidden.

And he wants residents and visitors to let him know about other businesses, attractions and eateries that have impressed us the most.

He said: “There are many places here that attract visitors from outside Peterborough to the city centre but not everyone is aware of them.

“Everyone knows about Queensgate and Peterborough Cathedral, but we have so much more to offer.

“As I travel across our city meeting business owners, I hear stories about places that attract money and visitors from outside of our city.

“There is a lot more to Peterborough than some people would have us believe.

“Yet many people outside Peterborough recognise the richness of our city and vote with their feet by visiting.

One such attraction is the Glo Golf centre in Wentworth Street, which opened in May and is a crazy golf course made up of 16 holes and that is played in the dark with illuminous balls.

Mr Bristow said: “Visitors will stay in hotels in the city so they have plenty of time to make the most of Go Golf here.

“I really do think people need to appreciate what is right here on our doorstep.

“On Wednesday, I visited 10 such businesses, bringing wider awareness of their potential and success.

He added: “If people think there is something I may have missed, then get in touch. I’m up for promoting all those wonderful places that make Peterborough so special.”

Another is Fratelli Tavola Calda, in Rivergate, Peterborough, which attracts people from all over the region and is the refreshing venue of choice from visiting staff at the nearby Peterborough courts.

Lorna Femminile, of Fratelli’s, which has been in Peterborough for 22 years, said: “It’s lovely that we have been included in Mr Bristow’s top 10 attractions.

“We do get a lot of visitors from outside Peterborough - especially from Oundle, Stamford and Spalding.

“We do seem to be a destination point for visitors.”

Mr Bristow’s top 10 gems are:

Peterborough Museum, in Priestgate – one of the city’s most historic buildings. Originally a private house and a hospital before becoming a museum, with exhibits that include an internationally significant fossil collection.

MD Coffee, in City Road - a coffee shop with a twist and includes art displays.

Nata Lisboa, in Midgate – bringing Portuguese style sweets to Peterborough, including the popular and delicious egg tarts, Pastéis de Nata.

Fratellis, in Rivergate Shopping Centre – long standing Italian eatery that is a popular destination.

Glo Golf, in Wentworth Street – this new attraction provides entertainment for every member of family and is a great group activity.

Bottle and Board, in Wentworth Street – a unique business with an off-licence selling a wide variety of local and international craft beer, with some specials served on site.

Chalkboard, in Riverside Walk – whether you are seeing a show at the Key Theatre or not, this is a popular lunch and coffee destination right next to the River Nene.

Charters, on Town Bridge – the pub on the lower deck of a historic vessel on the River Nene, offering guest ales throughout the year.

Blind Tiger, in Cowgate - Peterborough’s newest craft beer, cocktail and wine bar.

Gurkha Durbaar, in Broadway – Nepalese restaurant offering meals that continue a tradition passed down through the centuries.

