Peterborough MP Paul Bristow is seeking assurances that leading retailer M&S is committed to keeping its stores in the city.

The alarm was sounded after M&S announced that it is to fast track its five year plan to close 67 of its larger stores nationally into three years.

The move comes in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that has seen lower numbers of people using stores and opting to shop online.

The retailer has not said which stores have been earmarked for closure.

M&S currently operates five outlets in Peterborough – at the Queensgate shopping centre, which sells food and clothing, a Food Hall at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, in Hampton, food, clothing and home products at Brotherhood Retail Park, in Lincoln Road, Walton, plus Simply Food outlets at Bretton Way and at the Great North Road.

Mr Bristow said: “I am confident that Peterborough has a bright future and our city centre has great days ahead.

"That’s why I expect and sincerely hope that M&S will not be closing any of their big outlets in our city.

He said: “I shall be writing to bosses at M&S outlining Peterborough’s bright future.

"They could be a huge part of this.

He added: "M&S support jobs and livelihoods in our city.

"I hope they are part of the Peterborough story for years to come.”