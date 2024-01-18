Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has stepped up his fight to outlaw illegal car trading and nuisance parking on streets across the city.

Now the city MP has made a direct plea to bosses of NSL Services, the DVLA-chosen car clamping contractor, to visit Peterborough to see how it can support his battle against vehicle crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after Mr Bristow revealed that he had been contacted on numerous occasions by residents fed up by people illegally running car sales or repair businesses with scores of vehicles parked in residential streets.

In a letter to Steve Callaghan, chairman of NSL Services, which is part of Marston Holdings, Mr Bristow states: “Many areas in Peterborough are seeing an increased issue with illegal businesses setting up and running out of garages in residential areas or inundating communal parking areas with large numbers of vehicles that are being sold on popular social media sites, often untaxed and with no MOT.

“These unscrupulous businesses are having a significant impact on local residents and taking up valuable space in areas where parking is already stretched.”

And he asks: “Would you be willing to work with us to help tackle this issue and take part in action days with council officers and Police?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would welcome the opportunity to meet with you to discuss how we can all work together in partnership for the betterment of our city.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow is stepping up his fight against illegal car trading and nuisance parking in many residential streets

Mr Bristow states that while Peterborough City Council is doing a good job to investigate many of the cases that have been brought to its attention and take action where possible, more was still needed to remove untaxed vehicles from the city’s streets.

He writes: “Both the council and I have been in direct contact with the DVLA and been advised that NSL Services Ltd is the national car clamping contractor working in partnership with them and can take enforcement action when they are next visiting the area.

“We have been patiently waiting for you to visit the city, but we need action now.

"We need your co-operation to help tackle this increasing issue.”