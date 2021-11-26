Peterborough MP raises over £1000 for brain tumour charity in honour of late father

Paul Bristow and his wife Sara at their celebration party.

Alan Bristow, who was a popular conservative councillor in Whittlesey, sadly passed away from a brain tumour in April last year, aged 77.

Mr Bristow and his then fiancee Sara rushed through their wedding plans in January 2020, so that Alan could be there to see his son got married.

This, however, meant that the couple were unable to invite many of their friends and the same applied for their recent blessing in the House of Commons, due to restrictions in numbers caused by Covid-19.

For this reason, the couple decided to hold a celebration meal and party at Tavan, on Lincoln Road, last month (November 12). Instead of presents, they instead asked for donations to be made to local charity Anna’s Hope.

The charity works closely with children and young people, along with their families, that are affected by brain tumours. It was set up by Carole and Rob Hughes after their lost their own daughter Anna to a brain tumour, at just three years old, in 2006.

So far, the fundraising page has received over £1100 in donations.

Mr Bristow said: “Our wedding back in January 2020 was special - but done quickly so my father (who was dying from a Brain Tumour) could attend. We were unable to invite many of our friends.

“COVID also meant that a recent blessing in the House of Commons took place with significant restrictions on numbers.

“That’s why held a celebration meal and party in Peterborough for friends and family and what a truly brilliant evening it was; celebrating our recent marriage blessing at the Tavan Restaurant on Lincoln Road. We are lucky to have such wonderful family and friends.

“Instead of presents, we asked for donations for local brain tumour charity Anna’s Hope.

“This charity means something to us. When a 77-year-old dies of a tumour it is a tragedy but when a child dies, it is unimaginably wicked.

“Anna’s Hope is the leading children’s brain tumour charity in the East of England. If anyone who wishes us well - was able to make a donation - I know it would be gratefully received.”