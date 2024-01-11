Peterborough MP Paul Bristow votes against new Bill to stop boycotts of Israeli goods
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow was one of eight Conservative MPs who voted against a new Bill to stop public bodies implementing their own boycotts against Israeli goods.
The city MP joined Alicia Kearns, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Kit Malthouse, Vicky Ford, David Jones, George Eustice and Flick Drummond and William Wragg in an attempt to vote down the Bill, which would prevent public bodies, including councils, boycotting, disinvesting or sanctioning a particular state except those exempted by Government ministers.
Called the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill, it was supported by 282 votes to 235 – a majority of 47 – and so passed its third reading in the House of Commons and will now go to the House of Lords.
Mr Bristow was not available to comment on his decision to vote against the Bill.
Four months ago Mr Bristow was sacked as a ministerial aide at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology after writing a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling for a ‘permanent ceasefire’ in the Gaza conflict to ‘save lives’ and allow humanitarian aid to ‘reach the people who need it most’.
Afterwards he told the Peterborough Telegraph: “I completely understand why the prime minister has decided to sack me; collective responsibility is an important part of government and it was a job I really enjoyed so I regret that, but I certainly don’t regret speaking out for the thousands and thousands of my constituents that feel so strongly about this matter.”