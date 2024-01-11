Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow was one of eight Conservative MPs who voted against a new Bill to stop public bodies implementing their own boycotts against Israeli goods.

The city MP joined Alicia Kearns, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Kit Malthouse, Vicky Ford, David Jones, George Eustice and Flick Drummond and William Wragg in an attempt to vote down the Bill, which would prevent public bodies, including councils, boycotting, disinvesting or sanctioning a particular state except those exempted by Government ministers.

Called the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill, it was supported by 282 votes to 235 – a majority of 47 – and so passed its third reading in the House of Commons and will now go to the House of Lords.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow

Mr Bristow was not available to comment on his decision to vote against the Bill.

Four months ago Mr Bristow was sacked as a ministerial aide at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology after writing a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak calling for a ‘permanent ceasefire’ in the Gaza conflict to ‘save lives’ and allow humanitarian aid to ‘reach the people who need it most’.