Peterborough MP Paul Bristow says he is outraged after discovering he has been excluded from meetings of a regional immigration partnership.

Now he has written to Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick urging him to intervene and ensure meetings of the Strategic Immigration Partnership, which is part of the East of England Local Government Association, are open to local MPs.

Mr Bristow said he only found out about his exclusion from officials of the Local Government Association after he had attended a partnership meeting

A notice on the doors of the Great Northern Hotel in Peterborough states it is closed to the public.

Mr Bristow has been vocal in Peterborough and in the House of Commons about his concerns that the 41-bedroom Great Northern Hotel, in Station Approach, is an inappropriate place to be used by the Home Office as a refuge for asylum seekers.

It is estimated that a total of about 150 asylum seekers – mostly from Afghanistan – have been moved to the Great Northern Hotel as well as The Verve hotel, in Boongate, since November 11.

In his letter, Mr Bristow states: “Two hotels in my constituency of Peterborough have been stood up to accommodate single men, who have crossed the Channel in small boats.

“I have had correspondence with the Strategic Migration Partnership who are responsible for developing asylum seekers and refugee networks.

"I also attended a meeting with them and other local agencies last week.

“Subsequently, I have recently learnt from local government association officials that I am being excluded from any further meetings.

He states: “This is outrageous.

"As the local MP, I have every right to hear the concerns of local agency providers in my constituency.

"As a result of this decision, I have no input on a significant issue within my city.

He adds: “MPs have every right to listen to all agencies, understand their concerns, and deserve a lot more than a post meeting briefing.

“I urge you, as the Minister of State for Immigration to intervene on this matter and ensure there is a level of flexibility for local members of Parliament to attend such meetings.”

The Strategic Immigration Partnership has been approached for a response.