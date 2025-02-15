​Peterborough MP leads call for apprentices to be equipped with green technology skills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Apprentices can ‘power green economy’

​Vital work needs to be done to ensure Peterborough’s apprentices are equipped with the skills needed to deal with new green technologies.

This was the call from a roundtable meeting in Parliament led by Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, as a key way of overcoming barriers to the so-called green transition, which revolves around harnessing the power of hydrogen or CCS to secure net zero.

The discussion looked at ways of plugging a green skills gap, which has seen a shortage of workers with this specialised skill set in order to secure jobs, protect industries and ensure economic prosperity while supporting the government’s growth mission.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes helped lead a roundtable discussion at Westminster about the vital work that needs to be done to ensure apprentices can help the UK achieve its net zero aspirations

The meeting was jointly hosted by National Gas and Mr Pakes, who is Chair of the Apprenticeship All-Parliamentary Group ( APPG) and the Future of Work APPG. North West Cambridgeshire Sam Carling MP also attended along with a number of leading skills specialists.

National Gas owns and operates the Peterborough Compressor Station, employing about 20 people.

Last year National Gas hired 50 apprentices and invested £2.6 million in training, development and skills to support their work in facilitating clean power and net zero.

Jake Tudge, Corporate Affairs Director, National Gas, said: “It was a delight to host this discussion on green skills – and the steps needed from government and industry to plug the gap – as the UK looks to power the green economy.

“Collaborations between politicians and industry are essential in solving the current challenges with net zero and addressing the skills gap, while bolstering our existing highly skilled workforce."

Mr Pakes said: “ cannot be stated often enough, nor loudly enough, that apprenticeships not only transform the lives of those who take them, they are also vital to reaching net zero.

"They are vital to having the skills needed to power the green transition. We need to invest in people – people’s skills, people’s energy, people’s talents.

“Apprenticeships are the answer to reaching net zero and transforming job opportunities across the country.”

Rachel Nicholls, Principal and Chief Executive, Inspire Education Group said: “We are passionate about inspiring the workforce of tomorrow, today, and there is no greater priority than equipping young people with the skills we will need for the net zero transition.

“We are delighted to be partnering with National Gas in this important work, discussing how we can facilitate the development of green skills in Peterborough.”

Professor Ross Renton, University Principal, ARU Peterborough said: “As the transition to net zero continues, it’s more important than ever to ensure emerging talent is given the right tools to succeed and drive progress in sustainability efforts.

“Anglia Ruskin University is one of the country’s largest providers of degree apprenticeships, working with over 1,000 different employers, and we welcome the opportunity to foster the collaboration between Westminster, industry and the education sector in this vital area.”