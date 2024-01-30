Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Action is being taken to try and secure an outlet for Marks & Spencer in Peterborough city centre.

Talks have taken place between M&S officials and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow in an effort to retain the retailer’s presence in the heart of the city.

The move comes just days after M&S bosses announced plans to short their store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.

A consultation exercise with staff is being carried out by M&S which says, depending on the outcome of the consultation, the store could be permanently closed in April.

It would still leave M&S would still have two other outlets in Peterborough – at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton, and at the Brotherhood Retail Park.

But civic leaders feel it is important to the wellbeing of the city to have M&S in the centre.

Mr Bristow said: “I am talking to M&S bosses about ways of retaining some sort of footprint within the city centre, and this includes the possibility of a Food Hall.”

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, the Conservative group leader on Peterborough City Council, said: “I think the council should be taking some action with a view to getting M&S to retain a city centre presence.”