Peterborough MP in talks to keep M&S presence in city centre
Action is being taken to try and secure an outlet for Marks & Spencer in Peterborough city centre.
Talks have taken place between M&S officials and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow in an effort to retain the retailer’s presence in the heart of the city.
The move comes just days after M&S bosses announced plans to short their store in the Queensgate Shopping Centre.
A consultation exercise with staff is being carried out by M&S which says, depending on the outcome of the consultation, the store could be permanently closed in April.
It would still leave M&S would still have two other outlets in Peterborough – at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton, and at the Brotherhood Retail Park.
But civic leaders feel it is important to the wellbeing of the city to have M&S in the centre.
Mr Bristow said: “I am talking to M&S bosses about ways of retaining some sort of footprint within the city centre, and this includes the possibility of a Food Hall.”
Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, the Conservative group leader on Peterborough City Council, said: “I think the council should be taking some action with a view to getting M&S to retain a city centre presence.”
Announcing the Queensgate store closure plan, an M&S spokesperson said: “In recent years we have invested over £31 million in our stores in the East of England and we look forward to working with the local council to bring forward plans for further future investment into Peterborough and the wider local area.”