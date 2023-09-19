Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The closure of Peterborough’s Key Theatre and Regional Pool buildings over crumbling concrete woes has promoted a demand for a public explanation.

The call comes from Peterborough MP Paul Bristow after the buildings’ owner, Peterborough City Council, shut the venues after surveys revealed the presence of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac).

The closures were announced last week.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow is seeking a public timetable for the re-opening of the Key Theatre in Peterborough

But now Mr Bristow has published an open letter to council chief executive Matt Gladstone in which emphasises the need for information to being given out to the public.

Now he has called for a timetable for reopening to be published publicly and more details to be given out about what works will be carried out.

M Bristow states: “The recent closures are causing obvious concern in the city.

“I appreciate there is a job to do in ensuring the buildings meet required safety standards, but residents of Peterborough deserve a timeline and update on when these buildings will reopen.

"Like thousands of others, I grew up with the Theatre and the Regional Pool as an important part of my life.

"Children and adults alike will be keen to see the council commit to their future as soon as possible.

He asks: “Will you agree a timetable of when both venues will re-open?

"Will you share with local people in detail why the venues have closed and what needs to happen before they re- open?

"If safety concerns are met, will the buildings re-open immediately?

“We cannot let general inertia mean they stay closed for any prolonged length of time.”

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, the council leader, has said: “Unfortunately councils up and down the country are facing the same issues as we are in Peterborough with buildings of a certain age built using RAAC.