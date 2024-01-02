Peterborough MP challenges council leader to 'guarantee' Great Northern Hotel's key role in Station Quarter plan
Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has issued a challenge to the city’s new council leader to ensure the Great Northern Hotel is a key part of a £70 million plus Station Quarter regeneration plan.
The call comes as the Home Office is set to end the use of the historic hotel in Station Approach as a refuge for asylum seekers over the next two months.
The hotel sits in the middle of the Station Quarter regeneration zone, for which the Government has provided a £48 million levelling up grant to ensure the development takes place.
But Mr Bristow says he is concerned at the lack of information about the project since new Peterborough City Council leader, Peterborough First Councillor Mohammad Farooq took over following a no confidence vote in previous leader Conservative Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald last November.
Now Mr Bristow has issued a challenge to Cllr Farooq to guarantee the hotel will feature in the Station Quarter regeneration plans and will immediately commit to set out a timeline for the completion of the project.
In a letter to the council leader, Mr Bristow states: “Primarily among my concerns is the project involving the £48 million awarded to Peterborough to develop a new Station Quarter potentially involving the Great Northern Hotel.
"As I was intensively involved in securing the cash, I am becoming increasingly concerned that I have not heard from you on these projects since. This is Peterborough’s money and we cannot afford to miss this opportunity.
"I am concerned that the new future we have planned for the Station Quarter and the Great Northern could be under threat.
“The Great Northern was offered up by the owners to become accommodation for male migrants who had crossed the Channel on small boats.
"Most of Peterborough were horrified. Weddings were cancelled and staff laid off. I launched a campaign against it. Peterborough said no, and in October the Government cancelled the contract.
"In the coming weeks, this process will be complete and we can look forward to a new future for the hotel and the Station Quarter project
"Will you now guarantee that the Great Northern Hotel will feature in any regeneration plans? Will you commit to a timeline straightaway for this project?”