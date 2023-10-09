Peterborough MP calls for help to to revamp religious building in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has called for help to transform a religious building in the city which is in desperate need of repair.

The Bharat Hindu Samaj in Rock Road has been home to the Hindu community in Peterborough for many years – but the building now needs considerable work done to it to keep it fit for purpose.

Now Mr Bristow has called upon the city council to help transform the venue.

MP for Peterborough Paul Bristow

In a letter to council chief executive Matt Gladstone he said the building was now too small for their needs, as well as needing maintenance and repair.

Paul Bristow’s letter in full

“As you are aware the council buildings where the Bharat Hindu Samaj Peterborough is located is in are in desperate need of repair. The Management Committee of Bharat Hindu Samaj were promised match funding from Peterborough City Council to do this work some years ago. To date, this has not happened.

The Hindu community in Peterborough is growing. They make an enormous contribution to our city, generate wealth, throw themselves enthusiastically into voluntary endeavours, and are an integral part of our city's social fabric.

Not only is the building in need of maintenance and repair, it is becoming too small for their needs and issues such as parking impact on them and nearby residents.

There is a general feeling that the community has been let down as this issue has been allowed to drag. I am also fully aware that the council leadership has met with the Hindu community management committee and the other city Member of Parliament Shailesh Vara about this matter. I am also keen to show my support.

I think the Council have done an excellent job in turning around a very difficult financial situation that emerged two years ago. It is to the credit of the leadership and both councillors and council officers that the situation is much better than in the past. I also appreciate there is further work to do and allocating money to the Hindu community in this way despite assurances and promises - is going to be challenging. But I do feel the Council are duty bound to honour their promises.

If the money can not be found to repair and expand the building, will you consider supporting the Management Committee in securing another site within Peterborough?

The Management Committee understand and are willing to make a significant financial outlay themselves but surely now is the time for the council to step up and deliver. Will you leave no stone unturned in an effort to resolve this situation? Will you explore all options to either improve the building or find the long established and much valued Hindu community a new home.

I remain willing to do whatever I can to help, and will work with you, Shailesh Vara MP, and the Hindu community to this end.”