Peterborough Mosque: 'families cancelled trips to supermarket following riots’

More than1,000 people attend family open day at Mosque following riots in show of support for community

Peterborough showed its support for Muslim families in the city as scores of people attended an open day at a mosque.

The Faizan E Madina Mosque held the event at the weekend, with around 1,300 people attending.

The family fun day was held just a few days after riots had taken place elsewhere in the country – with one of the open day’s organisers, Shafeel Hussain, saying the events had left some residents in Peterborough nervous to even visit supermarkets.

Mr Hussain, who organised the event with Shiraz Khan and Abrar Ahmed, said the family fun day had been a huge success, saying: “The day went phenomenally well - much better than anticipated. People from various different communities came to enjoy the day but also show their unified support. We also had visits from the Police force but also senior local councillors.

“I would say we probably had around 1,300 people turn up throughout the day and it was great to see the community move the anxiety aside and come out with their families to enjoy this amazing event.

“In light of the horrible events that occurred across England over the past few weeks, many families had cancelled plans to visit certain cities, attend Central Park or even go to the local supermarket. It definitely created a sense of anxiety throughout the whole community which is why we wanted to bring more of a positive swing to things - with this event.

“No one should ever feel afraid to step outside their own home with the fear of being attacked due to their skin colour. It is not right and as a whole community, something we wont give in to. The counter protests which occurred last week showed a great strength of solidarity, consisting of people from all backgrounds.

“We now want the city to move forward and focus on maintaining the peace - how it should be.

“The mosque itself has stepped up their security so worshippers feel safe whilst in prayer. Extra safeguarding measures have been put in place and drop in sessions have started up where by if anyone is feeling anxious of recent events, they could approach a member of the mosque on which they will be more than happy to show support.

“Our stance is that Peace will always defeat hate and we will always try to create a harmonious environment to live in”.