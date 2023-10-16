Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of Peterborough’s most popular micro-boozers is preparing to commemorate Remembrance Sunday in its own inimitable way.

The Wonky Donkey on Fletton High Street is putting the final touches to its Great Uncle Tom, a stout named after a relative of the pub’s owners who fought in the Great War.

David Williams, who co-owns the Wonky Donkey with his brother Andrew, is rightfully proud of the tipple:

Wonky Donkey owners David and Andy Williams (centre) brewing their special 'Great Uncle Tom' beer for the Poppy Appeal. Alongside them are Richard Matthews and Mick Lamb of Mile Tree Brewery, and Sandy and Malcolm Foster from the Royal British Legion.

“It’s a five per cent stout,” he said, adding: “it’s a good beer.”

David told the Peterborough Telegraph that this isn’t the first time Great Uncle Tom has graced the pumps .

“We’ve brewed it before but we thought we’d tie it in with the poppy appeal this time.”

The ale has been brewed at the Mile Tree Brewery in Alfric Square, and launched in conjunction with The Royal British Legion.

David and Andy's great uncle Tom - Private Thomas Williams - was just 18-years-old when he enlisted to fight in 'the war to end all wars' in 1915.

“All proceeds from beer sales will go straight to this year’s poppy appeal,” David assures.

Along with the Wonky Donkey, Great Uncle Tom will also be available on tap at sister venues The Frothblowers (Werrington), The Bumble Inn (Westgate) and The Thirsty Giraffe (Deeping St James).

Like so many other young men who volunteered to fight in the First World War, David’s great uncle Tom led a short but heroic life.

Aged just 18, Private Thomas Williams enlisted in the Welsh Fusiliers to fight in ‘the war to end all wars’ in 1915. He was deployed as a machine gunner in the newly-formed Machine Gun Corps, a role which saw him unleash some of the most formidable firepower available at that time.

Sadly, even though he managed to survive some of the bloodiest battles of the entire four-year conflict - including Passchendaele, Ypres and the Somme - the young man was not destined to return home to his native Wrexham.

“He died on 26th May, 1918,” David says: “ten days before his 21st birthday.”

David did manage to strike one upbeat chord:

“He was a very lucky man [to last] being a machine gunner for three years,” he acknowledged: “the Germans used to sniper them all the time.”