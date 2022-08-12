Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of six mates from Peterborough have climbed Britain’s three highest mountains to raise almost £7,000 for a cancer charity.

Ben Templeman, 24; Chris Barnett, 24; Liam Manning, 24; Josh Wicks, 24; James Sharpe, 23; and Jack Manning, 22, completed their ‘Three Peaks Challenge’ in just under 24 hours this summer.

The group’s journey began at the foot of Britain’s highest mountain Ben Nevis, in Scotland, at 6am on July 28 – reaching the summit at 8.30am.

James Sharpe (left), Liam Manning, Jack Manning, Chris Barnett, Josh Wicks and Ben Templeman (right)

They boarded their minivan and travelled to the Peak District to begin their assent of the tallest mountain in England – Scafell Pike. After making it to the summit at 7.15pm, the group travelled to Wales through the night, before completing their challenge by standing on Snowdon’s peak at 4am.

They have so far raised almost £7,000 for Leukemia UK – a charity with special meaning to Ben Templeton, from Werrington, who lost his grandfather to the disease two years ago.

“I wanted to do something in his memory,” Ben said. “Something that would push me to my limits, and help to raise money to help others affected by Leukemia.

“We really enjoyed the challenge, but it was tough. At times, we had to run to keep on track for our 24-hour target time.”

James (left), Chris, Ben, Josh, Liam and Jack (right)

You can still donate via the lads’ GoFundMe page by clicking here.