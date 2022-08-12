A group of six mates from Peterborough have climbed Britain’s three highest mountains to raise almost £7,000 for a cancer charity.
Ben Templeman, 24; Chris Barnett, 24; Liam Manning, 24; Josh Wicks, 24; James Sharpe, 23; and Jack Manning, 22, completed their ‘Three Peaks Challenge’ in just under 24 hours this summer.
The group’s journey began at the foot of Britain’s highest mountain Ben Nevis, in Scotland, at 6am on July 28 – reaching the summit at 8.30am.
Most Popular
-
1
Delays on Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough city centre due to blaze
-
2
Anglian Water says they still have no hosepipe ban plans - despite driest summer for more than 30 years
-
3
Police name 28-year-old truck driver killed in A47 crash near Peterborough
-
4
Police launch CCTV appeal after assault in Lincoln Road in Peterborough
-
5
UK drought 2022: Anglian Water ‘won’t hesitate’ to introduce hosepipe ban if homes ‘reckless’ with water
They boarded their minivan and travelled to the Peak District to begin their assent of the tallest mountain in England – Scafell Pike. After making it to the summit at 7.15pm, the group travelled to Wales through the night, before completing their challenge by standing on Snowdon’s peak at 4am.
They have so far raised almost £7,000 for Leukemia UK – a charity with special meaning to Ben Templeton, from Werrington, who lost his grandfather to the disease two years ago.
“I wanted to do something in his memory,” Ben said. “Something that would push me to my limits, and help to raise money to help others affected by Leukemia.
“We really enjoyed the challenge, but it was tough. At times, we had to run to keep on track for our 24-hour target time.”
You can still donate via the lads’ GoFundMe page by clicking here.