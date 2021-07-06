Peterborough martial arts club bounces back despite being hit hard by pandemic

Hampton dojo.

Inspired Martial Arts, who has a dojo and 500 plus members at Cygnet Park, Hampton, is expanding its classes by opening a second dojo at Peterborough One Retail Park.

The new centre will open on July 21 and will offer children’s martial arts classes for four to 12-year-olds plus adult fitness and kickboxing classes.

Owner Jamie Johannes said: “This is a fantastic milestone for a business that like others in the sector has had to overcome three closures due to the Covid crisis.

The dojo at Hampton.

“The business has relied on an amazing local community to help get through the closures, offering free online martial arts classes via social media when the dojo was closed.

Mr Johannes added: “Without the amazing people of Peterborough, we would not have been able to get through the incredible challenges of the last 18 months.

“It is great to see our Hampton dojo back in full swing and we are excited to be opening our new centre to offer classes to new areas of the city.