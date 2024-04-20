Peterborough man who lost both parents to cancer within two years to run London Marathon in their memory

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Peterborough man who lost his mum and dad to cancer in the space of two years will use their memory to spur him on as he takes on the London Marathon tomorrow (April 21).

His mum, Suzanne Sculthorpe, had died from breast cancer in December 2022, just a few months before the 2023 race – and last month Tyler faced more tragedy when his father, Alastair Wright, died from cancer of the esophagus.

Tyler Sculthorpe, who is running the London Marathon in memory of his parents.

He raced the 2023 race in honour of him mum – and this year both his parents will be in his thoughts as he weaves through the streets of the capital city.

He said: “For last year’s race I applied to run the marathon when mum was still with us. I didn’t get in through the ballot. Mum passed away in December, and then in February I was contacted by Breast Cancer Now – they had a last minute cancellation, and asked if I wanted to take the space.

"I managed to raise £7,500 for the charity, and was the top fundraiser for them in the race.

"But it was very hard, and I thought ‘never again’ at the end.

"Then in August last year we had the news about dad’s cancer being terminal, and I decided to go for it again.

"Mum and dad will definitely be in my thoughts as I go round – they will keep me going when I am struggling.”

Alastair was one of many of Tyler’s loved ones who were in London last year, and he said the support had kept him going round the course.

He said: “I had a few drinks with dad after the race last year. He was very proud.

"There were quite a few friends and family who came down to support me last year, and it makes such a difference. I had my name on my running vest, so could hear them all shouting my name.

"The great thing about the marathon is all the crowd is really supportive – everyone shouts the name of runners if they have it on their vest – it makes you feel a bit like a celebrity. I would definitely recommend putting your name on your vest if you are running – it can make all the difference when you hit ‘the wall’ at the 20 mile mark!”

Tyler said he had chosen the charity Breast Cancer Now, as they had helped his mum. He said: “When she was diagnosed, she had to stop work, and they came in and helped with some of the financial situations for her – they really helped her, and it meant she didn’t have to worry.”

The BBC One coverage of the London Marathon will start at 8.30am on April 21.