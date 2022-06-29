A 64-year-old man has raised £2,000 by cycling 350 miles, after undergoing surgery for a quadruple heart bypass.

Steve Bedford cycled 70 miles a day, for five days, on his ‘Big Battlefield Bike Ride – The Somme’ – for Help for Heroes.

Steve completed his bike ride at Compiegne, in northern France, which is where the armistice to end the First World War was signed on November 11, 1918.

Steve Bedford raised £2,000 for Help for Heroes by cycling 350 miles

Each day the cyclists stopped at a memorial where there would be a piper and a bugler.

“There would be a guide there to talk through the battle that happened there, it was incredibly emotional,” he said.

“Some of the ex-squaddies would also talk about their story and post-journey. These guys were given huge respect from the 150 cyclists taking part.

“Although I was elated to finish, it was very emotional as it was at Compinge where the armistice was signed.

Steve at Papworth Hospital undergoing surgery for a quadruple heart bypass

“I was also happy to be with new-found friends while feeling sad that the event was over.”

A heatwave in France, where temperatures reached 40 degrees, threatened to derail Steve’s ride but he was given the all-clear to carry on.

Steve’s ride came just five months after he returned to work following a quadruple heart bypass at specialist heart and lung hospital Papworth Hospital, in Cambridgeshire.

Steve was given the all-clear from the hospital in October 2021. He embarked on a strict fitness regime after completing his medically advised series of exercises.